Globos de Oro 2026: Revisa acá el listado completo de nominaciones - Chilevisión

Películas, series y actores competirán por obtener el galardón entregado por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
Este lunes se revelaron las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2026, instancia que premia a los actores y a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.
Los galardones entregados por Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood tendrán su ceremonia el próximo 11 de enero.
Dentro de las producciones con más nominaciones se encuentran, "Una batalla tras otra" (9), "Valor sentimental" (8) y "Los pecadores" (7).
Revisa acá el listado completo de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2026
Mediante un anuncio en vivo, Marlon Wayons y Skye P. Marshall revelaron el listado de los nominados a las 28 categorías de los Globos de Oro.
Cine
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1: The Movie
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Actuaciones - cine
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
- Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Hamnet
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Sirat
- Hamnet
- F1: The Movie
Mejor canción original en cine
- “Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied To You”, Sinners
- “No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams
Televisión
Mejor serie dramática
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Studio
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
- Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
- Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)
- Helen Mirren, MobLand
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)
- Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
- Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit (Netflix)
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV)
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First