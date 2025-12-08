 Globos de Oro 2026: Revisa acá el listado completo de nominaciones - Chilevisión
Minuto a minuto
Sismo sacudió la zona norte del país: Revisa su magnitud y epicentro AHORA | Declaran alerta roja en Melipeuco por incendio forestal en Parque Nacional Conguillío Lago Vichuquén tóxico: Autoridades decretan cierre total de playas y anuncian multas Autopistas anuncian aumento en valor de los peajes de cara al 2026: Revisa cuánto subirán "Estamos vivos, es lo más importante": Influencer fue asaltado por masivo grupo de adolescentes
ChileVisión
Volver a CHV.CL
En Vivo
Publicidad
08/12/2025 15:24

Globos de Oro 2026: Revisa acá el listado completo de nominaciones

Películas, series y actores competirán por obtener el galardón entregado por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

Publicado por CHV Noticias

Este lunes se revelaron las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2026, instancia que premia a los actores y a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.  

Los galardones entregados por Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood tendrán su ceremonia el próximo 11 de enero. 

Dentro de las producciones con más nominaciones se encuentran, "Una batalla tras otra" (9), "Valor sentimental" (8) y "Los pecadores" (7). 

Revisa acá el listado completo de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2026

Mediante un anuncio en vivo, Marlon Wayons y Skye P. Marshall revelaron el listado de los nominados a las 28 categorías de los Globos de Oro.

Cine

Mejor película – drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor película – comedia o musical

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor película animada

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1: The Movie
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Actuaciones - cine

Actriz en drama

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson, Hedda
  • Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Actor en drama

  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Actriz en comedia o musical

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actor en comedia o musical

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney, Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Actriz de reparto en cine

  • Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Actor de reparto en cine

  • Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Mejor dirección en cine

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor guion en cine

  • One Battle After Another
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Hamnet

Mejor banda sonora original en cine

  • Frankenstein
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sirat
  • Hamnet
  • F1: The Movie

Mejor canción original en cine

  • “Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied To You”, Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams

Televisión

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • The Studio

Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para TV

  • Adolescence (Netflix)
  • All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Actriz en serie dramática

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
  • Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)
  • Helen Mirren, MobLand
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Actor en serie dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)
  • Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Actriz en serie de comedia o musical

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
  • Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Actor en serie de comedia o musical

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Glen Powell, Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Actriz en miniserie, antología, o película para TV

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)
  • Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)
  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Actor en miniserie, antología o película para TV

  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit (Netflix)
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Actriz de reparto en TV

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV)
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)

Actor de reparto en TV

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)

Stand-up en TV

  • Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
  • Ricky Gervais: Mortality
  • Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Mejor podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First

Publicidad

Destacamos

Noticias

Último antes de la segunda vuelta: A qué hora es el debate Anatel 2025 entre Jara y Kast

Lo último

Lo más visto

FOTO | ¡Se tatuó su nombre! Coté López impactó en redes con particular regalo de su pololo

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la modelo y empresaria viralizó una fotografía presumiendo que se trataba del "mejor regalo".

08/12/2025

“Lo único que no quiero...”: Paulina Nin rompe el silencio tras inesperado despido

La ex panelista de Hay que decirlo reveló que su abrupta salida del programa no fue tan simple como inicialmente comentó, asegurando que la forma en que ocurrió le causó molestia.

08/12/2025

Alcalde Tomás Vodanovic debió ser hospitalizado: “Con fiebre alta y mucho dolor”

El edil de Maipú se encuentra hospitalizado tras una infección en las amígdalas, por lo que actualizó su estado de salud a través de sus redes sociales.

08/12/2025

VIDEO | Hasta con botella en mano: Viralizan pelea de influencers en gala de Iván Martínez

Los hechos se registraron mientras se desarrollaba la "Gala Épica" del podcast Influencers Callejeros

08/12/2025