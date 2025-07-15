Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025 - Chilevisión

La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes la lista con todos los nominados a la edición número 77° de uno de los premios más esperados del año, Destaca el chileno Pedro Pascal.
La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se celebrará el 14 de septiembre del presente año en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, y será conducida por Nate Bargatze.
Dentro de las cintas con más nominaciones destacan la serie Severance, con 27 candidaturas, seguida de El Pingüino, con 24 y The Studio, con 23 nominaciones. Además, destaca la nominación al chileno Pedro Pascal como Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática por The Last of Us.
Lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2025
A continuación, la lista completa de las series, actores y actrices nominadas a los Emmy 2025:
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower - Severance
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Zach Cherry - Severance
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
- James Marsden - Paradise
- Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman - Severance
- John Turturro - Severance
- Patricia Arquette - Severance
- Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
- Parker Posey - The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actriz principal de comedia
- Uzo Aduba - The Residence
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor actor principal de comedia
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen - The Studio
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor actor de reparto de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
- Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Michael Urie - Shrinking
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
- Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara - The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Colin Farrell - The Penguin
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy - Sirens
- Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
- Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
- Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence
- Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters - Adolescence
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence
- Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell - The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
Mejor reality de competición
- The Traitors
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert