Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025 - Chilevisión

La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes la lista con todos los nominados a la edición número 77° de uno de los premios más esperados del año, Destaca el chileno Pedro Pascal.

Este martes se anunció la lista completa con todos los nominados a la edición número 77° de los Premios Emmy.

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se celebrará el 14 de septiembre del presente año en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, y será conducida por Nate Bargatze.

Dentro de las cintas con más nominaciones destacan la serie Severance, con 27 candidaturas, seguida de El Pingüino, con 24 y The Studio, con 23 nominaciones. Además, destaca la nominación al chileno Pedro Pascal como Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática por The Last of Us.

Lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2025

A continuación, la lista completa de las series, actores y actrices nominadas a los Emmy 2025:

Categoría de drama

Mejor serie dramática

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor actor principal de una serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Mejor actriz principal de una serie dramática

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Britt Lower - Severance

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Mejor actor de reparto de una serie dramática

Zach Cherry - Severance

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

James Marsden - Paradise

Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

John Turturro - Severance

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Categoría de comedia

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actriz principal de comedia

Uzo Aduba - The Residence

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Mejor actor principal de comedia

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara - The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy - Sirens

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell - The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Mejor reality de competición

The Traitors

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Mejor talk show