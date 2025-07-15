 Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025 - Chilevisión
15/07/2025 18:47

Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes la lista con todos los nominados a la edición número 77° de uno de los premios más esperados del año, Destaca el chileno Pedro Pascal.

Publicado por CHV Noticias

Este martes se anunció la lista completa con todos los nominados a la edición número 77° de los Premios Emmy.

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se celebrará el 14 de septiembre del presente año en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, y será conducida por Nate Bargatze.

Dentro de las cintas con más nominaciones destacan la serie Severance, con 27 candidaturas, seguida de El Pingüino, con 24 y The Studio, con 23 nominaciones. Además, destaca la nominación al chileno Pedro Pascal como Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática por The Last of Us.

Lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2025

A continuación, la lista completa de las series, actores y actrices nominadas a los Emmy 2025:

Categoría de drama 

Mejor serie dramática

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor actor principal de una serie dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott - Severance
  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Mejor actriz principal de una serie dramática

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower - Severance
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Mejor actor de reparto de una serie dramática

  • Zach Cherry - Severance
  • Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
  • James Marsden - Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman - Severance
  • John Turturro - Severance

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática

  • Patricia Arquette - Severance
  • Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
  • Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
  • Parker Posey - The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Categoría de comedia

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio
  • What We Do in the Shadows

    Mejor actriz principal de comedia

    • Uzo Aduba - The Residence
    • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
    • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
    • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
    • Jean Smart - Hacks

        Mejor actor principal de comedia

        • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
        • Seth Rogen - The Studio
        • Jason Segel - Shrinking
        • Martin Short  - Only Murders in the Building
        • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

        Mejor actor de reparto de comedia 

        • Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
        • Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
        • Harrison Ford - Shrinking
        • Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere
        • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
        • Michael Urie - Shrinking
        • Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

        Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

        • Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
        • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
        • Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
        • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
        • Catherine O’Hara - The Studio
        • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
        • Jessica Williams - Shrinking

        Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

        • Colin Farrell - The Penguin
        • Stephen Graham - Adolescence
        • Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
        • Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
        • Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

        Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

        • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
        • Meghann Fahy - Sirens
        • Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
        • Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
        • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

        Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

        • Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
        • Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent
        • Owen Cooper - Adolescence
        • Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex
        • Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent
        • Ashley Walters - Adolescence

        Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

        • Erin Doherty - Adolescence
        • Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent
        • Deirdre O’Connell - The Penguin
        • Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story
        • Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex
        • Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

        Mejor reality de competición

        • The Traitors
        • RuPaul’s Drag Race
        • The Amazing Race
        • Survivor
        • Top Chef

        Mejor talk show

        • The Daily Show
        • Jimmy Kimmel Live
        • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
