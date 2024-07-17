Lista COMPLETA de nominados a Premios Emmy 2024: The Bear y Shogun acaparan las candidaturas - Chilevisión

La ceremonia del domingo 15 de septiembre podría ser una instancia donde The Bear y Shogun se posicionen con varios galardones al liderar las nominaciones con un récord de 23 y 25 candidaturas, respectivamente. Revisa la lista completa acá.
Este miércoles se anunciaron las nominaciones para la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy desde el histórico Teatro El Capitán en Hollywood.
La ceremonia en vivo para la revelación de las candidaturas fue conducida por los ganadores del Emmy Tony Hale y Sheryl Lee Ralph, junto con el presidente de la Academia de Televisión, Cris Abrego.
La serie The Bear estableció un nuevo récord de nominaciones en la categoría de comedia con 23 menciones, mientras que Shogun lideró la categoría de drama con 25 nominaciones.
La ceremonia que resalta la excelencia en la televisión durante el año 2023-2024, se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 15 de septiembre a las 21:00 horas desde el Peacock Theater en L.A. LIVE.
Lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2024
A continuación, la lista completa de las series, actores y actrices nominadas a los Emmy 2024:
Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama
- Idris Elba - Hijack
- Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins - Fallout
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
- Dominic West - The Crown
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai - Shogun
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama
- Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira - Shogun
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama
- Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Greta Lee - The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville - The Crown
- Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Mejor Serie de Drama
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Sofía Vergara - Griselda
- Naomi Watts - Feud Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Tom Hollander - Feud Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Mejor Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
- Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers
- Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris - Fargo
- Lewis Pullman - Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
- Dakota Fanning - Ripley
- Lily Gladstone - Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King - Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph - Loot
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
- Matt Berry - What we do in the Shadows
- Larry David - Curb your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
- Lionel Boyce - The Bear
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Paul Rudd - Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
- Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What we do in the Shadows
Mejor Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Reality
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice