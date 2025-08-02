Es chilena: Pareja Australiana revela qué ciudad de Sudamérica no recomiendan visitar - Chilevisión

Para sorpresa de muchos, la ciudad en cuestión está en Chile, y se trata de Valparaíso.
La pareja señaló a través de TikTok que no recomiendan visitar Valparaíso debido a que "el olor a orina en todas partes, no nos sentíamos seguros".
Razones por las que no recomiendan Valparaíso
En esa línea, agregaron que en la ciudad "había mucha gente luchando contra la falta de hogar y el consumo de drogas, con carpas instaladas por todas las calles. Hizo que la vibra se sintiera impredecible, y definitivamente estábamos nerviosos".
"No nos sentíamos seguros por la noche, teníamos gente acercándose a nosotros a la luz del día, así que seguimos nuestro instinto y nos quedamos adentro después de la puerta de sol", agregaron.
La pareja finalizó señalando que: "Simplemente, no fue fácil, fue difícil relajarse o disfrutar explorando cuando nos sentimos incómodos todo el tiempo. Al final del día, esta fue solo nuestra experiencia, y sabemos que otros pueden haber tenido un momento diferente aquí, no estamos aquí para juzgar, solo estamos compartiendo cómo nos sentimos como visitantes".
El video se llenó rápidamente de comentarios de chilenos, los cuales apoyaban los dichos de la pareja.
"Como chilena tampoco iría", "soy chilena y es triste leer esto", "me siento ofendida, pero es verdad", "finalmente alguien dice la verdad sobre Valparaíso".
@georgiadan.travels ⚠️ WHY WE WOULDN’T RECCOMEND VALPARAÍSO, CHILE 🇨🇱😬 🤢 THE SMELL… OF PEE EVERYWHERE 🚨 DIDN’T FEEL SAFE 🚨 There were a lot of people struggling with homelessness and drug use, with tents set up all over the streets. It made the vibe feel unpredictable, and we were definitely on edge. 🌙 DIDN’T FEEL SAFE AT NIGHT We had people approaching us in the daylight, so we followed our gut feeling and stayed inside after the sunset. 😨 JUST UNEASY THE WHOLE TIME It was hard to relax or enjoy exploring when we felt uneasy the whole time. At the end of the day, this was just our experience, and we know others may have had a different time here! We also recognize that homelessness is a complex issue, and we’re not here to judge, just sharing how we felt as visitors. Have you been?! Did we just have bad luck?! Let us know! 👇 #valparaisochile🇨🇱 #honestopinion #experience #travelawareness #southamericatravel ♬ original sound - Lyrics hub